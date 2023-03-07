Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Reynolds to make stop at Rhythm City Casino

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be making a stop at Rhythm City Casino later this week with special guest, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, as part of DeSantis’s ‘The Freedom Blueprint’ campaign.

DeSantis and Reynolds are set to be at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, on Friday with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the event beginning at 9 a.m. according to an article from Scott County Republican’s. The event is expected to last approximately two and a half hours, and mobile eTicket’s can be obtained online.

An event summary states, that the two republican governors will partake in discussion on ‘How To Build The Freedom Blueprint’.

For additional information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-freedom-blueprint-ft-gov-desantis-gov-reynolds-in-davenport-ia-tickets-568111174817?aff=txt.

Additionally, former President Trump will be making a campaign stop in Davenport on March 13.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.
Hawkeyes request $4.2 million to settle football discrimination case
Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week...
High school student charged with making threats toward Dubuque Hempstead
Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a...
Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money
Marion, Iowa
Power restored in Marion
Monte Eckels
Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide

Latest News

Cedar Rapids firefighters say six people escaped a garage fire that was spreading to a house.
Two adults, four kids displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Cedar Rapids
The Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids
Guided tours return at Brucemore after 3-year hiatus
Guided tours return at Brucemore after 3-year hiatus
Guided tours return at Brucemore after 3-year hiatus
30 butchers, including one from Iowa, are set to compete to show off their meat cutting skills.
Iowa native competes in meat cutting challenge
Two adults, four kids displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Cedar Rapids