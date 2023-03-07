Eastern Iowa Airport breaks ground on final phase of modernization project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday, the Eastern Iowa Airport kicked off the final phase of a major improvements project that will add more space for travelers and planes. The project started almost ten years ago.

This fourth phase completes the 121-million-dollar renovation. So far, improvements to CID have included updates to the outside of the airport, updating all of the ticket areas for airlines and rental cars, a restaurant and coffee house, a couple of new jetways and a new security screening checkpoint.

Work in this fourth phase includes remodeling the rest of the terminal with four additional jet bridges, an outdoor patio, a sensory room and a pet relief area.

All of that is expected to take up to two years to build.

CID Director Marty Lenss said not only will the renovations help better serve those who chose to fly out of Cedar Rapids... but it will also bring jobs to the area as well.

“It was bid and awarded to Rinderknecht construction, which is great. We anticipate about 450 construction jobs with this project and the best part about it is a local contractor was awarded that work. So all of those dollars in infrastructure are going to stay right here and get reinvested back into the corridor,” he said.

Funds for the project are coming from a bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021, Federal Aviation Administration and the Cedar Rapids Airport Commission funds.

Within the next month, travelers at the airport will start to notice work getting underway on this final phase.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.