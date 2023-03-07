Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dry and quiet today, still watching Thursday as the next system approaches

Thursday carries the potential for several inches of snow in spots.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a dry and quiet one today. Winds will shift from the east, pulling in some drier air. As a result, breaks in the clouds are likely at times and another day in the 40s is expected.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES MAINLY ON THURSDAY...

TOMORROW: It’s very likely that this is a mostly dry day for most areas in eastern Iowa. The thinking is that a line of snow showers will be approaching the area. However, the dry, easterly wind will likely be eating away at it, so whatever falls on Wednesday (if anything) appears to be of little consequence right now. For the vast majority of us, plan on building clouds and the potential for perhaps a few flurries.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: This period of time is the most favorable for a rain/snow mix to move into eastern Iowa. At this time, the track of the system suggests a rather traditional approach where northern Iowa gets the heaviest and accumulation tails off as you head south. It’s too early to determine any sort of snow amounts at this distance since temperatures are so borderline. Several inches of heavy snow in northern Iowa seems like a reasonable expectation, though. Farther south, it might just be a messy mix of rain and snow with limited accumulation overall.

Snapshot of accumulating snow potential in eastern Iowa on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Snapshot of accumulating snow potential in eastern Iowa on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.(KCRG)

FRIDAY: A colder day, with lingering flurries. The wind will get rather gusty behind this system, likely leaving us in the Mid-30s for highs.

SATURDAY: Wear your winter coats for the SaPaDaPaSo Parade in downtown Cedar Rapids! We expect temperatures around 30 with a wind chill in the lower 20s.

Be sure to stay tuned for further updates!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.
Hawkeyes request $4.2 million to settle football discrimination case
Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week...
High school student charged with making threats toward Dubuque Hempstead
Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a...
Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money
Marion, Iowa
Power restored in Marion
Monte Eckels
Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, March 7th, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Tranquil weather on Tuesday before rain and snow chances late week.
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, March 6, 2023
Gusty north winds are expected to top 25 or 30 mph at times today.
Gusty winds this afternoon with temperatures falling throughout the workweek