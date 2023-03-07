Dry and quiet today, still watching Thursday as the next system approaches

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a dry and quiet one today. Winds will shift from the east, pulling in some drier air. As a result, breaks in the clouds are likely at times and another day in the 40s is expected.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES MAINLY ON THURSDAY...

TOMORROW: It’s very likely that this is a mostly dry day for most areas in eastern Iowa. The thinking is that a line of snow showers will be approaching the area. However, the dry, easterly wind will likely be eating away at it, so whatever falls on Wednesday (if anything) appears to be of little consequence right now. For the vast majority of us, plan on building clouds and the potential for perhaps a few flurries.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: This period of time is the most favorable for a rain/snow mix to move into eastern Iowa. At this time, the track of the system suggests a rather traditional approach where northern Iowa gets the heaviest and accumulation tails off as you head south. It’s too early to determine any sort of snow amounts at this distance since temperatures are so borderline. Several inches of heavy snow in northern Iowa seems like a reasonable expectation, though. Farther south, it might just be a messy mix of rain and snow with limited accumulation overall.

Snapshot of accumulating snow potential in eastern Iowa on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. (KCRG)

FRIDAY: A colder day, with lingering flurries. The wind will get rather gusty behind this system, likely leaving us in the Mid-30s for highs.

SATURDAY: Wear your winter coats for the SaPaDaPaSo Parade in downtown Cedar Rapids! We expect temperatures around 30 with a wind chill in the lower 20s.

Be sure to stay tuned for further updates!

