Cedar Rapids Police raise over $16,000 for charity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced raising a substantial amount of money during their ‘No Shave’ months.

The Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity has raised $16,550 that will be used to fund youth-oriented programs.

Officials announced they would be also donating some of the funds to the following organizations:

Salute to the Fallen - $2500 - A local agency who supports the mental health of military and first responders.

Michael W. Oglesby Foundation - $2650 - An Iowa organization supporting pancreatic cancer in memory of two CRPD officers.

The Police Unity Tour - $1400 - National organization supporting the LE Memorial in Washington DC.

Iowa COPS - $1400 - State organization supporting families of fallen officers.

Running for Heroes - $1500 - National organization supporting officers injured and killed in the line of duty.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.