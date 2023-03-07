Cedar Rapids Police raise over $16,000 for charity
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced raising a substantial amount of money during their ‘No Shave’ months.
The Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity has raised $16,550 that will be used to fund youth-oriented programs.
Officials announced they would be also donating some of the funds to the following organizations:
- Salute to the Fallen - $2500 - A local agency who supports the mental health of military and first responders.
- Michael W. Oglesby Foundation - $2650 - An Iowa organization supporting pancreatic cancer in memory of two CRPD officers.
- The Police Unity Tour - $1400 - National organization supporting the LE Memorial in Washington DC.
- Iowa COPS - $1400 - State organization supporting families of fallen officers.
- Running for Heroes - $1500 - National organization supporting officers injured and killed in the line of duty.
