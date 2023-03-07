Show You Care
Blockage causes sanitary sewer overflow in Dubuque

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:00 am, The City of Dubuque Public Works department were made aware of a blockage of untreated wastewater to overflow at the intersection of Stafford and Edison streets.

Officials say roughly 75 gallons of the untreated wastewater were overflowing into the street and storm water system. Staff reportedly cleared the blockage by 9:00 am.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is urging people to keep their pets and children away from the area for 48 hours.

