Applications open for down payment assistance program in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids First Time Home Buyer Program is once again open for applications.

Eligible home buyers can get between $1,000 and almost $15,000 to help with down payment and closing costs.

Gabe Kramer, 23, currently lives in an apartment in Hiawatha, but is searching for a house in Atkins. He knows firsthand that buying a house for the first time is a challenge.

“It’s difficult because I think the market has changed so much,” said Kramer.

Kramer said he has a good job with his Inside Wireman Apprenticeship, but while he feels he can afford to buy a house, finances are still a big concern.

“Whether you’ve got a good job or not, or if you’ve got two incomes or a singular income, it’s going to be— you’re not getting what you could have gotten three years ago. It’s just not possible anymore,” said Kramer.

Matt Ford with Skogman Realty can corroborate.

“It is a little difficult because housing prices have gone up so much in the past couple years,” said Ford. However, he said programs like the one for first-time buyers in Cedar Rapids can help.

“It’s important to have these programs so it provides that path to homeownership that a lot of people, for some reason, feel that is unattainable for them,“ said Ford.

For the Cedar Rapids First Time Home Buyer Program, a buyer’s income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. For a family of four, that’s $71,500.

There are also eligibility requirements for the house itself, and buyers need to complete an education course before they apply.

As for Kramer, he said he hasn’t looked much at programs to help first-time buyers, and this program is just for Cedar Rapids, but he still thinks anything that can help people navigate a difficult market and get into their first home is a good thing.

“It sounds kind of corny, but just keep your head up,” said Kramer.

This year, the city of Cedar Rapids will award up to fifteen grants. The funds are first-come, first-served.

More details about eligibility and how to apply can be found here.

