Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Library hosts monthly ‘Grab a Job’ event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Each month people are given the opportunity to meet employers at a job fair inside the Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids. They’re also offered help with their resume or job application.

“We’re really just grateful that this is a place where people can come and receive that kind of holistic support,” said Meredith Crawford, Community Engagement Librarian at Cedar Rapids Public Library.

On the fourth Thursday of each month, the Community Room at the Ladd Library welcomes employers and job candidates. The library acts as a one stop shop, also offering job hunters help with their resume and applications in the Opportunity Center.

“I think it’s a lot less intimidating for people if you know that you can come and have somebody that helps guide you or helps you kind of hone your resume,” Crawford said.

Jennifer Graham watched her sister find success at the last Grab a Job event, which is put on with the help of IowaWORKS. Now she says it’s her turn.

”It gives you that like somebody else can do it you can do it you know what I mean it’s out here, you know a lot of jobs is hiring,” said Graham.

Erin Maeder of Urban Dreams works with employers and candidates regularly. She helps with everything from resumes to mock interviews.

”Sometimes when they come into my office they’re just feeling really down and feeling stuck because they’ve done a lot of things on their own to try and secure employment and they feel like they haven’t gotten very far,” Maeder explained.

She says watching people gain employment has been amazing.

Meanwhile Graham says she wants everyone to know this opportunity exists, and to go out and take it.

“If you don’t know about the Urban Dreams program ya’ll better come on down. Get some jobs,” Graham said.

It’s a one stop shop that could be life changing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.