Winterset Strong: Madison County community remembers the lives lost during a tornado one year ago

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - A tight-knit community forever changed by a deadly tornado outbreak on March 5, 2022, came together Sunday night.

Six people died along one stretch of road in Madison County.

Another man died in Lucas County as a twister touched down at Red Haw State Park.

New Bridge Church in Winterset served as the main center for relief efforts. And Sunday, it was a place where residents reflected, prayed and remembered the victims.

“Losing my uncle was incredibly heartbreaking,” said Stefanie Craig as she spoke of her uncle Tom Lloyd initially survived but died just last month surrounded by his family. Lloyd’s wife Cecilia Lloyd was killed by the storm.

Craig and other family members of the victims shared their thanks for the support from the Madison County community.

“It’s always fascinating how people can come together in the midst of terrible events,” said Abbie Sawyer who lost her aunt, Melissa Bazley, in the tornado.

She says she felt the love from everyone in the church. The same way she has felt over the last year as the people of Madison County came together to help.

“It’s a very warming feeling, it’s a good reminder that people want to do good,” Sawyer said.

Not everyone in the crowd lost a loved one.

But everyone who insisted on being at the service is proof of the continued grief they all still bear one year later.

“God called me to be here. I needed the closure,” said Marcia Thompson from St. Charles.

