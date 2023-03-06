Ukrainian family settling down in Iowa

LUCAS, Iowa (KCCI) - Ivan and Oleksandra Riaschenko left their home in Ukraine as the bombing there began.

After months of traveling, they were able to bring 12 of their kids ages one to 18 with them to Iowa.

They recently bought a fixer-upper house in Lucas, where they got their first serving of Iowa nice.

Dave Stock is the Riaschenko family’s real estate agent. The family chose not to do an interview.

“We’re just trying to make sure it is habitable for them, so they can have a solid roof over their heads and don’t run into major issues,” Stock said.

A metro roofing company saw the work that needed to be done and dished a second serving of that Iowa nice.

“It did need a new roof. And upon inspection, it needed siding, too,” said Travis Cutler with Walter Roofing and Solar.

Walter Roofing and Solar gave the home a 20-year roof and lifetime siding — a $15,000 job done at no cost.

“We just really believe in impacting the community. That is one of our core values,” Cutler said.

Stock says many people have donated furniture, appliances, household items, clothes and toys to the family, but says the family made no requests.

“They asked for none of this,” Stock said.

The family has not moved into the house yet, but they are already getting a warm welcome into the community they will call home.

“With all the kids and all the opportunities they will have here in Iowa, I have no doubt this story will be told about how all these Iowa local people helped this family,” Stock said.

