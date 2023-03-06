Show You Care
Spencer Lee and Real Woods win Big Ten titles, Hawkeyes finish second in team standings

Spencer Lee wrestles opponent Liam Cronin at the Big Ten wrestling championships
Spencer Lee wrestles opponent Liam Cronin at the Big Ten wrestling championships(University of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Michigan (KCRG) - Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Real Woods lived up to their No. 1 seeds, taking home Big Ten championships Sunday.

Lee won his third Big Ten title after the 8-2 decision over Nebraska’s Liam Cronin at 125 pounds. Lee was also selected as the Outstanding Wrestler of the Big Ten Championships.

Woods, won his first Big Ten title after transferring to Iowa for this season. He beat Nebraska’s Brock Hardy in a 2-1 decision. The 141 pounder won two Pac-12 conference titles while at Stanford.

Iowa came up short of Penn State for the Big Ten team title. Iowa head coach Tom Brands said his team will look different at the NCAA championships.

“We have guys that are making progress, whether it’s one thing or another,” said Brands. “I am not going to get into specifics of that progress, but there is progress. We have to be at our best, we have to be at our best in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

Final Team Standings

1. Penn State, 147.0

2. Iowa, 134.5

3. Nebraska, 104.5

4. Ohio State, 99

5. Michigan, 84.5

6. Minnesota, 79

7. Northwestern, 78.5

8. Wisconsin, 55.5

9. Purdue, 47.0

10. Illinois, 46.5

11. Rutgers, 32

12. Indiana, 30

13. Michigan State, 28.0

14. Maryland, 24.0

