School bonds and more on the ballot Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - March 7 in Eastern Iowa will be about as busy as an election day can get outside of November. Several schools have posed bonds to voters to build or renovate schools and several cities have impactful issues up for a vote, too. Here is a rundown of some of the votes we’ll be tracking on KCRG-TV9 and KCRG.com:

BENTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Benton Community Schools is asking voters to approve $48.5 million to build a new elementary school in Van Horne, as well as renovate the current elementary school, middle school and high school. All bond votes require a 60% majority to pass and voters must pass two issues: the bond itself and a separate measure allowing the district to use property tax levy to pay back the bonds.

IOWA VALLEY SCHOOLS

Iowa Valley Schools is asking for a $10.6 million bond for renovations. Those include a secure entry, HVAC and fire alarm system for the Junior/Senior High. All bond votes require a 60% majority to pass and voters must pass two issues: the bond itself and a separate measure allowing the district to use property tax levy to pay back the bonds.

SOLON SCHOOLS

Voters in the Solon School district will decide a $25 million bond to pay for building and athletics upgrades. That includes new turf at the football stadium, a new indoor athletic training facility and more classroom space at the intermediate building.

DURANT SCHOOLS

Durant Schools is requesting a $15.6 million bond. That will pay for building renovations, including a new high school gym, an expanded auditorium and updated classroom space and equipment.

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye Community College is asking to borrow $35 million to renovate and expand existing college facilities to add a STEM learning center and support career training programs for construction, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, automotive and diesel technology programs and build a new law enforcement training center.

SWISHER WATER

The City of Swisher wants to create its own municipal water system. The city says a water system would help the fire department, resulting in lower insurance costs, as well as ensure safe drinking water for the town.

MONTICELLO CITY COUNCIL

The city of Monticello will vote to change how their city council is chosen. Right now, the city elects two at-large seats and the other four seats are elected within each of the town’s Wards. This vote would change that to make all 6 seats at-large, meaning the entire city would vote, not just one ward.

GILBERTVILLE BOND

Voters in Gilbertville will decide on a $1.25 million bond to build a new emergency services building for the town.

