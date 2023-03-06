Show You Care
Scattered showers and storms Sunday evening

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson times out a chance for showers and storms this evening, and a potentially messy end to the workweek.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system moves through the region tonight, giving us a shot at some showers and storms.

Activity becomes more widespread through the evening, likely beginning to taper off overnight. Brief heavier downpours and even a little small hail will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Areas right along the Iowa/Minnesota border may see some wet snow at times. Lows fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Monday sees an early day high as any leftover showers end, possibly with some patchy fog. Then, northerly winds send temperatures lower through the day.

Dry weather hangs around until Wednesday, when a slight chance for rain or snow arrives. A somewhat better chance moves in later in the work week, as temperatures slide back into the mid-30s generally for highs.

