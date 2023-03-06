Rollover accident in Allamakee County leaves numerous chickens dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:36 am, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a semi-rollover accident on Highway 76N near the intersection of Waterloo Creek Drive.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man from Postville was driving a semi-tractor and trailer soundbound when the vehicle entered a nearby ditch and rolled onto its side.

The trailer was carrying roughly 4,000 chickens at the time of the accident - many of whom were killed or severely injured during the rollover.

The driver was not injured.

