Rollover accident in Allamakee County leaves numerous chickens dead

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:36 am, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a semi-rollover accident on Highway 76N near the intersection of Waterloo Creek Drive.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man from Postville was driving a semi-tractor and trailer soundbound when the vehicle entered a nearby ditch and rolled onto its side.

The trailer was carrying roughly 4,000 chickens at the time of the accident - many of whom were killed or severely injured during the rollover.

The driver was not injured.

