Rally against anti-LGBTQ bills held at the Iowa Statehouse

People gathered at the Iowa state capitol on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in a show of support of the LGBTQ Community, rallying against anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed by lawmakers.(KCCI)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds of Iowans gathered at the Iowa Statehouse on Sunday, rallying in response to some anti-LGBTQ legislation that made it through the first Funnel Week, meaning they are still alive this session.

More than a dozen organizations helped put the rally together, including One Iowa Action, Iowa Safe Schools, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and ACLU of Iowa.

Several speakers spoke from the steps of the Statehouse, asking lawmakers to stop the progress of certain bills, such as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ education bill.

