Rain exits early today, next system arrives later this week

Clouds hang on after last night's rainfall. Look for the wind to pick up later today.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last night’s showers and thunderstorms have moved their way off to the east. For many of us, these things didn’t produce much rain but were certainly loud as frequent lightning and even a little small hail accompanied the storms. Totals ranged from 0.05″ to around a half-inch, depending on where you are. This system has now moved east and will likely drop the temperatures a bit more by the afternoon as gusty northwest winds kick in. Plan on highs generally into the 40s.

The following are rain totals from last night into this morning. Current as of 3:50am, 3/6/23.
TRACKING A SYSTEM THAT MAY AFFECT US WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...

This system poses several challenges with the first being when the precipitation will begin. The rest of the challenges reside with types of precipitation and how much of each. Below is a breakdown of each day and the current thoughts behind each one:

Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast on Thursday evening, March 9th, 2023.
WEDNESDAY: It’s very possible that this is a mostly dry day for most areas in eastern Iowa. The thinking is that a line of snow showers will be approaching the area. However, the dry, easterly wind will likely be eating away at it, so whatever falls on Wednesday (if anything) appears to be of little consequence right now. The chance is simply there as a heads up that there could be a little something going on. Most of this could easily stay in central Iowa.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: This period of time is the most favorable for a rain/snow mix to move into eastern Iowa. At this time, the track of the system suggests a rather traditional approach where northern Iowa gets most of it and accumulation tails off as you head south. It’s too early to determine any sort of snow amounts at this distance since temperatures are so borderline. Several inches in northern Iowa seems like a reasonable expectation, though. Farther south, it might just be a messy mix of rain and snow with limited accumulation.

FRIDAY: A colder day, with lingering flurries. The wind will get rather gusty behind this system, likely leaving us in the 30s for highs.

Be sure to stay tuned for further updates!

