Power outage impacting Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Power is out for a portion of Marion Monday morning after a contractor hit a power line, knocking it down.

The line is down on 12th Street in Uptown Marion, between 5th and 6th Avenue. This is at the Marion City Hall.

Power is out for City Hall, as well as the Public Library, Vernon Middle School and neighboring homes.

Alliant Energy is already on the scene. As of 8:30 a.m. Alliant reports 56 customers are in the dark. They say the outage started at 6:39 a.m. and expect to have power fully restored by 11 a.m.

The city of Marion will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.