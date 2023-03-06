Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide

BRITT, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 4th, 2023 at approximately 7:10 pm, Britt Police responded to the 200 block of 4th Street Southeast for a disturbance call.

Upon arrival, responders encountered and detained 56-year-old Monte Eckels. Officers then entered the residence saw a 62-year-old female victim dead from apparent stab wounds. She was later identified as Leallen Bergman.

Eckels was charged with Murder in the First Degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.