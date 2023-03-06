Show You Care
Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide

Monte Eckels
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRITT, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 4th, 2023 at approximately 7:10 pm, Britt Police responded to the 200 block of 4th Street Southeast for a disturbance call.

Upon arrival, responders encountered and detained 56-year-old Monte Eckels. Officers then entered the residence saw a 62-year-old female victim dead from apparent stab wounds. She was later identified as Leallen Bergman.

Eckels was charged with Murder in the First Degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

