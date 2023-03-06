Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Pardon Keith

Pardon Keith.
Pardon Keith.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

Pardon Edgar Keith, 76, was last known to be on a walk near 432 9th Street in Marion at around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. A neighbor later spotted him walking near the Jiffy Lube on Marion Boulevard at around 2:00 p.m., but hasn’t been seen since.

Keith is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has white hair and hazel eyes. He is missing the tip from his left index finger. Keith was last known to be wearing gray pants, a blue jacket, and a black hat with the word “RETIRED” on it.

Keith is diabetic, and also has dementia.

If you have information about his whereabouts, or have seen him, call the Marion Police Department at (319) 377-1511. In an emergency, call 911.

