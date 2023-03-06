Marion bringing energy to the floor, hoping for first state tournament win since 1952

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - When they’re on the court, the Marion boys don’t need any extra caffeine.

“Most of ‘em seem to not get tired they just have that endless motor,” said head coach Peter Messerli.

The Wolves bring energy to the floor, seemingly as well as any team in the state.

“Get everybody involved. Everybody matters,” said senior Calen Claypool. “We’re always trying to create as much energy as we can. It doesn’t show on the stat sheet but It’s definitely a big reason why we’ve been winning.”

Combine that with what is on the stat sheet, and Marion’s a threat to win it all a state as the three seed.

“Coach always talks about treat every practice like it’s the state championship so we really try to bring that energy,” said senior Brayson Laube.

If they hoist a trophy in the end, they’ll make history. Marion has never won a state title, and hasn’t won a game at since 1952.

They came close last year, but lost an overtime heartbreaker against Winterset, something now-senior Alex Mota wasn’t taking lightly.

We were on the van ride home and Alex sends a text to the group chat,” Claypool remembers. “Like ‘let’s go get one next year.’”

Having fun and winning, for the Wolves, seem to go hand in hand.

“I think they find the more energy you have the more fun you have and the better you typically do,” Messerli said.

The Wolves will play sixth-seeded Bishop Heelan on March 7th at 5:30 pm at Wells Fargo Arena.

