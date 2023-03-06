Kirkwood, Hawkeye Community College form truck driving certification program partnership

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College and Hawkeye Community College have announced a partnership that will give CDL-A students the necessary behind-the-wheel instruction.

Kirkwood had previously announced cutting various programs in the hopes of saving costs, including phasing out their CDL-A program in May. As part of the new partnership, Kirkwood CDL-A students will now be able to go to Hawkeye Community College’s campus to receive the required training.

“While these changes will provide a necessary reduction in costs for Kirkwood, they will also have other major benefits for both colleges,” said Kirkwood Vice President of Continuing Education and Training Jasmine Almoayyed. “First, the move will allow us to devote more resources to our CDL-B program, which is an area of great need in our region. At the same time, we will be sending our CDL-A students to Hawkeye to take advantage of their top-notch facilities and equipment, rather than both colleges competing for a shrinking pool of students.”

Students will train on Hawkeye’s virtual driving simulators before getting behind the wheel of new state-of-the-art, full-size, automatic, and 10-speed manual transmission semis on the driving range.

