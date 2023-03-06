‘It had to be love’: Iowa woman remembers husband for shielding her during tornado

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Rodney Clark died during the March 5 tornado in Winterset while shielding his wife Judy in a bathtub. Judy Clark says the memory of March 5 will be imprinted in her mind forever.

“Looked up, and you could still see stuff twirling in the air above me. It’s crazy,” said Clark.

When they heard the storm was headed their way, Judy and her husband Rodney rushed to hide in the bathtub. The tornado was so powerful, she says they were thrown 100 feet from the tub.

“I must’ve blacked out. I must’ve done something because the next thing I know, I hit the embankment,” said Clark.

And once she regained consciousness, she saw him.

“He (Rodney) was just out of reach. I couldn’t touch him, but I could see he was deceased,” said Clark.

Judy and Rodney were married for more than 22 years. Life without him has been difficult.

“In a day, you’re grieving, you’re sad. Your what ifs. Why did this happen? Why him and not me?” said Clark.

While Judy experienced an emotional rollercoaster day to day, she rebuilt their house and tried to make it a home without her lifelong partner. Even though Rodney is no longer in this world, he is still here.

“I carry him with me. He comes with me. He’s always with me,” said Clark.

Outside, this metal bird sits by the driveway. Its chime rings and echoes through Carver Road. That spot is where Rodney took his last breath, but Judy says he’s never far away.

“If I feel a kick or a pinch, it’s like, uh oh, what did I do this time?” said Clark with a laugh.

During the storm, the couple’s dog Millie was also swept away, but neighbors miraculously found her days later. Understandably, Judy says storms are now scary for both of them.

“If we’re in bed, she’ll come up, and we’ll cuddle. I don’t know who’s shaken worse, her or me,” said Clark.

Through it all, every day is one step forward.

“I appreciate what I have more than I can tell anybody,” said Clark. “For him to shield me like that or try to shield me, to do that. It had to be love.”

An infinite amount of love, forever in her heart.

