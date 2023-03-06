Iowa City transit continues discussion on zero-fare transit option

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Public transportation in Iowa City could soon become a more convenient option for all residents.

City staff have continued their conversation on the possibility of a city-wide zero-fare transit system. The next consideration to be brought in front of city council are the options to fund such a system. Right now, they are considering three options: Federal funding, COVID-19 stimulus funds, or allocating more of the city’s usual local funding for transportation.

TV-9 spoke with several people in the Iowa city area who rely on the bus. One woman says she has not had to pay a fare for the past 15 years because of her disability, but still wants to see others have access to transportation -- something she calls a human right. Another avid rider tells us would eliminate a lot of obstacles for him and other people that rely on the bus.

Leaders with the Iowa City Transit System say once they can present a funding plan to the city council, it should be an easy option to implement.

“Based on what we’ve heard from the public, they want more safe, affordable, more reliable, and more frequent transit services,” said Transportation Services Director, Drian Nagle-Gamm. “We’ve been working on each one of those slowly and surely.”

City transit plans to solidify those potential funding options and present them to the council this spring. Once funding sources have been finalized, leaders with the transit system say it should be a quick transition to implement the long-term, zero-fare option.

