Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday

A doctor and WWII veteran celebrated 100 years of life with 13 other centenarians Sunday.
By News 12 Connecticut, Inc. staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC.) – A doctor and World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.

Harold Batt was a practicing radiologist until just a few years ago and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m 100 years old today and I feel great,” he said.

Batt’s 100th birthday happened to coincide with the annual centenarian celebration at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Batt was joined by 13 others who were also celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal was also on hand for the festivities.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC. via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawkeye women capture second-straight Big Ten Tournament title with ease, 105-72 over Ohio State
Hawkeye women capture second-straight Big Ten Tournament title with ease, 105-72 over Ohio State
Pardon Keith.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Pardon Keith
Linn-Mar parents stand against proposed library law.
Linn-Mar parents protest proposed book removal legislation
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind canceled: Ava Karasek
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine

Latest News

Kirkwood Community College in need of truck driving instructors
Kirkwood, Hawkeye Community College form truck driving certification program partnership
Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a...
Feds: Woman funded lavish lifestyle with stolen COVID funds
Sen. Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Dairy Pride Act Following Plant-Based FDA Guidance
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday