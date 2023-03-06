Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

High school student charged with making threats toward Dubuque Hempstead

Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week...
Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week of February 8th.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 16-year-old student from Dubuque Hempstead High School is now charged for making a threat of terrorism in relation to reports of threats of violence at the school.

Dubuque Police say that student is not allowed on the property now. The charge, which is a class “D” felony, comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison, as well as a fine up to $7,500. They did not name the teenager as that person is still a minor.

It’s in relation to threats made in early February. Police say someone called 911 reporting the threats investigators eventually determined were false. But they say those threats created stress for the people within the school district, as well as within the community and the police department.

Police say they take threats like this very seriously, and they’re still investigating.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pardon Keith.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Pardon Keith
Hawkeye women capture second-straight Big Ten Tournament title with ease, 105-72 over Ohio State
Hawkeye women capture second-straight Big Ten Tournament title with ease, 105-72 over Ohio State
Linn-Mar parents stand against proposed library law.
Linn-Mar parents protest proposed book removal legislation
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind canceled: Ava Karasek
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine