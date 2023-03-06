Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hawkeye women capture second-straight Big Ten Tournament title with ease, 105-72 over Ohio State

Players for the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate a made shot during their Big Ten...
Players for the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate a made shot during their Big Ten championship game against Ohio State on Sunday, March 5, 2023.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s basketball team is hoisting the Big Ten Tournament trophy for the second year in a row after a big win against Ohio State on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes beat the Buckeyes comfortably, 105-72, building a large lead by the end of the first quarter and never looking back. Standout star Caitlin Clark recorded the first-ever triple-double in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, with 30 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds. Monika Czinano contributed 26 points and 7 rebounds, with Kate Martin finishing with 13 points.

Sydney Affolter was the leading bench scorer with 11, one of nine Hawkeyes to score at least one basket.

Iowa now awaits their seeding in the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Iowa Hawkeyes Gabbie Marshall, left, and Caitlin Clark, right, celebrate during a game against...
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Expert weighs in after ADM explosion
Expert weighs in on the challenges of grain fires following ADM explosion
Linn-Mar parents stand against proposed library law.
Linn-Mar parents protest proposed book removal legislation

Latest News

Nebraska guard Sam Griesel (5) fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Ahron Ulis, left, during...
Nebraska outlasts Iowa down the stretch, wins 81-77
Hawkeyes send three - Lee, Woods and Kennedy - to the Big Ten wrestling finals
Hawkeyes send three - Lee, Woods and Kennedy - to the Big Ten wrestling finals
Iowa Hawkeyes Gabbie Marshall, left, and Caitlin Clark, right, celebrate during a game against...
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall rises for a jump shot during a game against Purdue on Friday, March 3,...
No. 7 Iowa outlasts Purdue 69-58 in Big Ten quarterfinal