Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas County, Georgia.(WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia shooting has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party Saturday, with six others wounded, authorities said.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No arrests have been made in the shooting, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

Trent Wilson, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captain, told The Associated Press that the shots broke out between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He has called on potential witnesses to provide more information about how the shooting started and who is responsible.

“We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.

Wilson declined to provide the names of the two who died, but he said they were under 18 years old.

Douglasville is just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Iowa Hawkeyes Gabbie Marshall, left, and Caitlin Clark, right, celebrate during a game against...
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Expert weighs in after ADM explosion
Expert weighs in on the challenges of grain fires following ADM explosion
Linn-Mar parents stand against proposed library law.
Linn-Mar parents protest proposed book removal legislation

Latest News

Pardon Keith.
Operation Quickfind: Pardon Keith
Marion bringing energy to the floor, hoping for first state tournament win since 1952
Marion bringing energy to the floor, hoping for first state tournament win since 1952
Nebraska outlasts Iowa down the stretch, wins 81-77
Nebraska outlasts Iowa down the stretch, wins 81-77
Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building