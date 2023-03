DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are seeking public help in identifying a subject who allegedly committed theft back in February.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 1:48 p.m. on February 22nd, 2023.

Anyone with information about this subject or the pictured vehicle, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD

