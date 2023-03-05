Winds kick up Sunday, shower or storm chance arrives late

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A generally active pattern continues, with a storm system set to bring showers or even a storm or two late on Sunday.

Tonight, expect clearer skies to give way to more clouds by daybreak with lows in the 20s. Highs on Sunday get to the upper 40s and low 50s again despite some clouds, thanks to some stronger southerly winds.

Showers could begin to develop late in the afternoon and evening, with the best chance at night. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, though we are not expecting severe weather with this activity. Up along the Iowa/Minnesota border, a few wet snowflakes could be seen with this activity. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A windy Monday sees temperatures reach the 50s early for many before dropping, with a cooling trend for the rest of the week.

A series of storm systems bring multiple days of a rain/snow chance late in the workweek. This will be a time period to watch, as the latest information has shown an upward trend in the potential for precipitation. But, many details are quite uncertain at this distance, including amounts, type of precipitation, and duration. Stick with us through the week as we watch it, providing updates as we have them.

