Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Recycling lake litter, Ugandan makes innovative tourist boat

Recycling lake litter, Ugandan makes innovative tourist boat
Recycling lake litter, Ugandan makes innovative tourist boat(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUZIRA, Uganda (AP) — Africa’s Lake Victoria is plagued by pollution and a decline in water levels partly due to climate change. Layers of plastic waste float near some beaches during the rainy season. The visible sign of pollution is a worry for fishing communities that depend heavily on the world’s second-largest freshwater lake.

Former tour guide James Kateeba responded to the pollution by building a boat that uses recycled plastic bottles to moor it. His boat, Floating Island, has become a tourist attraction where visitors can enjoy meals and views of the lake. A similar project was launched in 2018 on the beaches of Kenya.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Iowa Hawkeyes Gabbie Marshall, left, and Caitlin Clark, right, celebrate during a game against...
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Expert weighs in after ADM explosion
Expert weighs in on the challenges of grain fires following ADM explosion
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall rises for a jump shot during a game against Purdue on Friday, March 3,...
No. 7 Iowa outlasts Purdue 69-58 in Big Ten quarterfinal

Latest News

Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change
Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas
Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas
Miami faith community strains to help new exiles, migrants
Miami faith community strains to help new exiles, migrants