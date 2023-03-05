Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas
Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, concluding two weeks of talks in New York. The high seas encompass nearly two-thirds of the ocean and half the planet’s surface.

The treaty will create a new body to manage ocean life conservation and establish marine protected areas in ocean regions outside national boundary waters. The treaty also establishes ground rules for conducting environmental impact assessments for commercial activities at sea. Several marine species — including dolphins, whales, sea turtles and many fish — make long annual migrations, crossing national borders and the high seas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Iowa Hawkeyes Gabbie Marshall, left, and Caitlin Clark, right, celebrate during a game against...
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Expert weighs in after ADM explosion
Expert weighs in on the challenges of grain fires following ADM explosion
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall rises for a jump shot during a game against Purdue on Friday, March 3,...
No. 7 Iowa outlasts Purdue 69-58 in Big Ten quarterfinal

Latest News

Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change
Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
Recycling lake litter, Ugandan makes innovative tourist boat
Recycling lake litter, Ugandan makes innovative tourist boat
Miami faith community strains to help new exiles, migrants
Miami faith community strains to help new exiles, migrants