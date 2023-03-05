Linn-Mar parents protest proposed book removal legislation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Linn-Mar High School parents is protesting proposed legislation regarding book bans.

Senate File 496 would require each school district to publish online all materials used in all classes throughout the district, all employees in direct contact with students, all books available in classrooms and school libraries, and a detailed process for parents to request any material be removed.

Also, any book removed from a school would be put on a statewide “removal list” maintained by the Iowa Department of Education. The “comprehensive removal list” would be available online, updated every month, and sortable by the book’s title, author, and the school districts that have removed the book from school libraries, classrooms or any areas on school property.

A school district must receive written parental permission before allowing a student to check out or access any book that is on the statewide removal list. About 30 people met at Third Base Brewery in Cedar Rapids Saturday afternoon to oppose the proposed legislation.

One woman said, “These bills are also taking away my ability to parent the way I want to parent.”

The education bill was unveiled by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Supporters of the bill, including the conservative group “Moms for Liberty” have called this bill and others like it a win for parental rights. But those at the meeting Saturday maintained most parents are with them and against a book ban.

“They’re loud, so they get the news and that’s something that has been a problem here for Linn-Mar, because they are loud. We need to make sure that we’re loud too,” State Sen. Molly Donahue (D-Marion) said.

One woman identified herself as an English teacher at Linn-Mar High School, and she said the trust between families and school is not the same as it was at the beginning of her career.

“We need to rely on that intuitive trust that belongs between public schools and the communities they serve,” she said.

Because, according to these parents, the fact that a book’s perspective might not match up with a reader’s viewpoint is the entire point.

“Let’s try and make sure that everybody has an opportunity to read and have access to all of the different ideas that are out there,” Scott Foens, the organizer of Saturday’s event, said.

“We want our kids to be the most educated, we want them to have critical thinking skills. We want them to be the best Americans they can possibly be,” he added.

