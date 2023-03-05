Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Linn-Mar parents protest proposed book removal legislation

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us more about parents' concerns.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Linn-Mar High School parents is protesting proposed legislation regarding book bans.

Senate File 496 would require each school district to publish online all materials used in all classes throughout the district, all employees in direct contact with students, all books available in classrooms and school libraries, and a detailed process for parents to request any material be removed.

Also, any book removed from a school would be put on a statewide “removal list” maintained by the Iowa Department of Education. The “comprehensive removal list” would be available online, updated every month, and sortable by the book’s title, author, and the school districts that have removed the book from school libraries, classrooms or any areas on school property.

A school district must receive written parental permission before allowing a student to check out or access any book that is on the statewide removal list. About 30 people met at Third Base Brewery in Cedar Rapids Saturday afternoon to oppose the proposed legislation.

One woman said, “These bills are also taking away my ability to parent the way I want to parent.”

The education bill was unveiled by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Supporters of the bill, including the conservative group “Moms for Liberty” have called this bill and others like it a win for parental rights. But those at the meeting Saturday maintained most parents are with them and against a book ban.

“They’re loud, so they get the news and that’s something that has been a problem here for Linn-Mar, because they are loud. We need to make sure that we’re loud too,” State Sen. Molly Donahue (D-Marion) said.

One woman identified herself as an English teacher at Linn-Mar High School, and she said the trust between families and school is not the same as it was at the beginning of her career.

“We need to rely on that intuitive trust that belongs between public schools and the communities they serve,” she said.

Because, according to these parents, the fact that a book’s perspective might not match up with a reader’s viewpoint is the entire point.

“Let’s try and make sure that everybody has an opportunity to read and have access to all of the different ideas that are out there,” Scott Foens, the organizer of Saturday’s event, said.

“We want our kids to be the most educated, we want them to have critical thinking skills. We want them to be the best Americans they can possibly be,” he added.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility
Fire extinguished after explosion at Cedar Rapids ADM plant
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
The head coach for the Iowa State men's basketball team answered questions for the first time...
Iowa State basketball coach answers questions after senior guard dismissal

Latest News

Hawkeyes send three - Lee, Woods and Kennedy - to the Big Ten wrestling finals
Hawkeyes send three - Lee, Woods and Kennedy - to the Big Ten wrestling finals
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Dike-New Hartford wins another state title beating Central Lyon 64-49
Dike-New Hartford wins another state title beating Central Lyon 64-49
Community Music Day.
Community Music Day uses music to bring people together in Cedar Rapids