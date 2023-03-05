Hawkeyes send three - Lee, Woods and Kennedy - to the Big Ten wrestling finals

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (KCRG) - Spencer Lee will go for his third Big Ten title on Sunday after a technical fall in the Big Ten semifinals.

The 125-pounder scored 20 against Patrick McKee’s two to earn a technical fall.

Real Woods, in search of his first Big Ten championship after transferring from Stanford. earned a 3-0 decision over Northwestern’ Frankie Tal-Shahar at 141 pounds.

Patrick Kennedy punched his ticket to the finals after a 3-2 win over Michigan’s Cameron Amine at 165.

Three more Hawkeyes fell in the semifinals. Max Murin was defeated by Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso, Jacob Warner lost to Penn State’s Max Deal, and Tony Cassioppi couldn’t get past Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State.

Iowa trails only Penn State in the team scores going into the final day.

Team Standings

1. Penn State, 120

2. Iowa, 105.5

3. Nebraska, 98.5

4. Ohio State, 77

5. Minnesota, 73

