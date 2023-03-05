Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls is escalating as authorities now acknowledge over 50 schools have been struck in a wave of possible cases. It remains unclear who or what is responsible since the alleged poisonings began in November in the Shiite holy city of Qom.

Reports now suggest schools across 21 of Iran’s 30 provinces have seen suspected cases, with girls’ schools the site of nearly all the incidents. The attacks have raised fears that other girls could be poisoned, apparently just for seeking an education. Girls’ education has never been challenged in the over 40 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Iowa Hawkeyes Gabbie Marshall, left, and Caitlin Clark, right, celebrate during a game against...
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Expert weighs in after ADM explosion
Expert weighs in on the challenges of grain fires following ADM explosion
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall rises for a jump shot during a game against Purdue on Friday, March 3,...
No. 7 Iowa outlasts Purdue 69-58 in Big Ten quarterfinal

Latest News

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
No risk to public seen after Ohio derailment, officials say
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish...
Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
Deadly shipwreck: How it happened, and unanswered questions
Deadly shipwreck: How it happened, and unanswered questions