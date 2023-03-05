Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Community Music Day uses music to bring people together in Cedar Rapids

Harmony School of Music's Community Music Day is back for the first time since the pandemic began, and it's coming back in a big way.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Harmony School of Music hosted its first Community Music Day since the start of the pandemic.

Dozens of musicians filled the Cedar Rapids Public Library, playing music together and learning about new styles of music. Jessica Altfillish, the executive director for the school, said it was the biggest event they have hosted, thanks to a grant they received to bring special guest Cellist Jordan Hamilton.

“I want to be able to give my kids an opportunity to be able to be exposed to music,” Dean Straub, a violinist and parent, said.

Straub started playing violin in fourth grade. It’s a passion he learned from his parents.

“My mother and father were both into music,” Straub said. “They sang and played piano.”

“When you’re sitting down and enjoying music, it lifts your soul. It consoles; it brings all of us together in a way that sometimes words can’t,” Altfillish said.

Altfillish said the theme of this year’s Community Music Day was “Unity,” bringing people together through song.

“There are so many different things in this world that pull us apart,” Altfillish said. “There are so many ways that we can disagree and be upset with each other and perceive differences but all of humankind is musical.”

“Music is great and a reflection of the beauty of creation,” Staub said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility
Fire extinguished after explosion at Cedar Rapids ADM plant
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
The head coach for the Iowa State men's basketball team answered questions for the first time...
Iowa State basketball coach answers questions after senior guard dismissal

Latest News

Hawkeyes send three - Lee, Woods and Kennedy - to the Big Ten wrestling finals
Hawkeyes send three - Lee, Woods and Kennedy - to the Big Ten wrestling finals
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in Big Ten semis
Dike-New Hartford wins another state title beating Central Lyon 64-49
Dike-New Hartford wins another state title beating Central Lyon 64-49
Linn-Mar parents stand against proposed library law.
Linn-Mar parents protest proposed book removal legislation