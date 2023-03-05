Community Music Day uses music to bring people together in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Harmony School of Music hosted its first Community Music Day since the start of the pandemic.

Dozens of musicians filled the Cedar Rapids Public Library, playing music together and learning about new styles of music. Jessica Altfillish, the executive director for the school, said it was the biggest event they have hosted, thanks to a grant they received to bring special guest Cellist Jordan Hamilton.

“I want to be able to give my kids an opportunity to be able to be exposed to music,” Dean Straub, a violinist and parent, said.

Straub started playing violin in fourth grade. It’s a passion he learned from his parents.

“My mother and father were both into music,” Straub said. “They sang and played piano.”

“When you’re sitting down and enjoying music, it lifts your soul. It consoles; it brings all of us together in a way that sometimes words can’t,” Altfillish said.

Altfillish said the theme of this year’s Community Music Day was “Unity,” bringing people together through song.

“There are so many different things in this world that pull us apart,” Altfillish said. “There are so many ways that we can disagree and be upset with each other and perceive differences but all of humankind is musical.”

“Music is great and a reflection of the beauty of creation,” Staub said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.