#7 Hawkeyes stave off late rally by #5 Maryland, head to Big Ten finals after 89-84 win
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team will appear in the Big Ten Tournament final again after dispatching the Maryland Terrapins 89-84.
Iowa led most of the way, but Maryland tied it at 79 apiece with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter. Solid shooting and free throws allowed the Hawkeyes to recapture the lead and stay ahead until the end.
All five Iowa starters were in double-figures for scoring, led by Caitlin Clark’s game-high 22 points. Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each finished with 21 points.
Iowa faces Ohio State for the conference tournament championship on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.
