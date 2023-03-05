Show You Care
#7 Hawkeyes stave off late rally by #5 Maryland, head to Big Ten finals after 89-84 win

Iowa Hawkeyes Gabbie Marshall, left, and Caitlin Clark, right, celebrate during a game against...
Iowa Hawkeyes Gabbie Marshall, left, and Caitlin Clark, right, celebrate during a game against Maryland on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Iowa beat the Terrapins 89-84.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team will appear in the Big Ten Tournament final again after dispatching the Maryland Terrapins 89-84.

Iowa led most of the way, but Maryland tied it at 79 apiece with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter. Solid shooting and free throws allowed the Hawkeyes to recapture the lead and stay ahead until the end.

All five Iowa starters were in double-figures for scoring, led by Caitlin Clark’s game-high 22 points. Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each finished with 21 points.

Iowa faces Ohio State for the conference tournament championship on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.

