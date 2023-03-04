Show You Care
Resilience and Hope: Madison County recovering from deadly tornado(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) -The work to clean up and recover in Madison County started immediately after the tornado on March 5 KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. One year later, ‘resilient’ is the word Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala would use to describe the last year.

“Anything that happens in this county, we’ll all come together and help each other out,” said Ayala.

Ayala has been managing disasters for more than 20 years, including Sept. 11. But he says March 5 feels different.

“It was right in my community. When I got to the scene initially to see what’s going on, it looked like a Hollywood movie,” said Ayala.

Body camera video from Madison County Sheriffs shows the treacherous conditions along Carver Road that afternoon, which made rescue efforts challenging.

“It felt like a dream, to be very honest. It felt like it just didn’t really happen,” Ayala said.

Driving down that same road one year later, Ayala remembers it like it was yesterday. He says despite dangerous conditions, the mission was clear.

“To me, it was trying to get people to figure out, assessing the situation before to make that next step, to ask for help,” said Ayala. “When you have tragedy or destruction, you really don’t have time to think about the intricacies of what you should do.”

The last 12 months were a lot of healing for many people. If “resilient” was the word to describe last year, this year’s word is “hope.”

“The idea of we went through this incident, we’re a year from it. We’re still building as a community. We’re still trying to stay strong,” said Ayala.

Recovering better than before is what makes Madison County strong. Madison County is known for its classic Iowa countryside, and a big part of that is the trees. Re-growing all those trees that were lost will take decades.

