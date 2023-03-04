Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-Year-Old Ava Karasek. Ava is a white female with bright red hair and was last seen wearing a red plaid coat and jeans. She is five ft. 4 in. tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Ava was last seen at the 1st Avenue Walgreens at 11 p.m. Friday night. If you see Ava, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5350.

