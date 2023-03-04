Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek(Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-Year-Old Ava Karasek. Ava is a white female with bright red hair and was last seen wearing a red plaid coat and jeans. She is five ft. 4 in. tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Ava was last seen at the 1st Avenue Walgreens at 11 p.m. Friday night. If you see Ava, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5350.

