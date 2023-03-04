CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm and fairly quiet weekend, but colder temperatures will return late next week.

This Weekend

We’re waking up to a quiet morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across Eastern Iowa. Clouds currently to our west will move into the area today ushering in a partly cloudy sky with more clouds than sun expected. There’s also an isolated chance for light rain showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs will rise into the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s, a mostly cloudy sky, and a slight chance for rain showers and drizzle.

A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend. (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday Night & Monday Morning

Sunday night, a low pressure system will move into Eastern Iowa, ushering rain showers and thunderstorms to our area. Showers and storms will likely continue into Monday morning.

Next Week

Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday. However, colder highs in the 30s will return to the forecast late this week and next weekend.

