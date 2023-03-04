Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend.

A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm and fairly quiet weekend, but colder temperatures will return late next week.

This Weekend

We’re waking up to a quiet morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across Eastern Iowa. Clouds currently to our west will move into the area today ushering in a partly cloudy sky with more clouds than sun expected. There’s also an isolated chance for light rain showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs will rise into the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s, a mostly cloudy sky, and a slight chance for rain showers and drizzle.

A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend.
A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend.(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday Night & Monday Morning

Sunday night, a low pressure system will move into Eastern Iowa, ushering rain showers and thunderstorms to our area. Showers and storms will likely continue into Monday morning.

Next Week

Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday. However, colder highs in the 30s will return to the forecast late this week and next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility
Fire extinguished after explosion at Cedar Rapids ADM plant
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting
The head coach for the Iowa State men's basketball team answered questions for the first time...
Iowa State basketball coach answers questions after senior guard dismissal
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect

Latest News

A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend.
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives us the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, March 4
Can we make it the 4th nice weekend in a row? Probably!
Another mild weekend on the way!
First Alert Forecast