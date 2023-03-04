Show You Care
Joens sets Big 12 mark, Iowa St women top Texas Tech 72-56

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round game against Georgia in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Joens was named to the women's Associated Press preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and became the Big 12 Conference all-time leader in games played, Emily Ryan had a double-double and No. 23 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech 72-56 to close the regular season on Saturday.

Joens, in her fifth season, played in her 154th game, all starts, also had 10 rebounds for her 62nd double-double. She also pushed her career points total to 2,957, 15th on the all-time NCAA D-I list. Ryan had 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Cyclones (19-8, 11-7), who head into the conference tournament in Kansas City as the third seed.

Bailey Maupin scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders (18-13, 6-12), who are the eighth seed and will play ninth-seeded Kansas State on Wednesday.

Iowa State had four 3-pointers in a second quarter in which it shot 9 of 16, outscored the Lady Raiders 27-11 and led 43-24 at intermission. The lead got as high as 31 points in the third quarter and 32 in the fourth.

The Cyclones hit 10 3-pointers and were 16 of 17 from the foul line while outrebounding Texas Tech 45-29

The Lady Raiders shot 30%.

