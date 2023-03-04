Show You Care
Great frozen foods for your freezer are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares great frozen foods for your freezer in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

March is Frozen Foods Month, so today I am going to run through some staples that I think everyone should keep on hand in their freezer, so you can always pull together either a healthy meal or healthy snack.

So, I do recommend first taking an inventory of your freezer and taking an inventory often because it is really easy to kind of shove things towards the back of your freezer and then those items usually get freezer burnt before you have a chance to use them.

So, the first thing I recommend keeping on hand is a frozen vegetable. Whatever kind of frozen vegetable you and your family like, you just want to make sure you are checking the ingredients label and there is not any added sauce or sodium here. What we are looking for is just the vegetables. So for example, this says just broccoli on the ingredients list, which is great. They’re picked and packed at peak ripeness, so this is really about as close to fresh as you can get, but with that long shelf life.

I also recommend keeping a fruit on hand. Again whatever you like and what you’re looking for here is that there’s not any added sugar, so this just says in my triple Berry blend that we have blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. What you’re looking for is just the fruit on the label, so you’re not getting any of that added sugar.

If you have a hard time eating breakfast during the week, maybe trying to find a frozen option that you can cook very quickly that is grab and go so that you can overcome that obstacle. Keep in mind some dinner options as well, something as easy as frozen meatballs, frozen shrimp or not even something that you purchased necessarily, but taking some of your meal prep.

If you want any recipes or you want to contact me or you need any other information you can head to fairway.com.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

