Expert weighs in on the challenges of grain fires following ADM explosion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An expert in grain bin safety weighed in after Cedar Rapids Fire crews worked nearly a full day following an explosion at an ADM facility.

An ADM spokesperson said a small explosion happened on one of its grain storage elevators Thursday evening. No one was injured, but there was damage to equipment on top of the elevator.

Dan Neena, the Director of the National Education for Agriculture Safety at Northeast Iowa Community College, said grain bin explosions weren’t happening as much as they used to because of better technology, but they can still be tricky to handle.

“People don’t realize that grain dust is explosive, and it doesn’t take a whole lot,” Neenan said.

After hearing about what ADM calls a small explosion at one of its grain storage elevators, Neenan said it was not the first explosion that needs to be worried about. He said that was the equipment kicking up dust into the air.

“It’s not the first explosion,” Neenan said. “That’s machine exploding and sending grain dust into the air. It’s secondary and tertiary that the explosion gets bigger and bigger. That’s where you have walls and roofs collapse.”

Crews were on scene for nearly a full day after the explosion helping to put out any remaining smoldering spots, but getting the needed water where it needed to be.

“When you put water on a fire, it creates steam,” Neenan said. “Steam expands, so you have to be careful. You can’t put a lot of water out there, or you’ll get all of that expansion that’s happening all at once.”

