Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Encore Café celebrates reopening at Marion Public Library

After nearly three years, the Encore Cafe at the Marion Public Library is reopening
After nearly three years, the Encore Cafe at the Marion Public Library is reopening
By Victoria Wong
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

After nearly three years, Encore Café celebrated its reopening at the Marion Public Library.

Heritage Area Agency on Aging developed the Encore Café program back in 20-18.

The café and building was badly damaged in the 20-20 Derecho.

There’s also been setbacks with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The return of the senior dining site comes during a time of nutrition risk, higher costs and social isolation for older adults.

Tim Getty, the Nutrition Coordinator of Heritage Area Agency of Aging says “we’re just excited to celebrate and be open and offer these services again for the older adults in the Marion area and adults in eastern Iowa”

”It means a lot because a lot of times older adults say someone else needs this more than I do.”

One customer says it’s been hard after she lost her husband about a year ago... but decided to take the step to come out to this event.

Tanis Mueller says “you get lonely, you get lonely and so I came to these and Mike and I used to come to these because he liked to talk to people too.”

Nicolas AbouAssaly the mayor of Marion says that they continued to provide services with a drive thru option.

“but there was that socialization element that was missing, so that’s what we’re very excited about bringing back, having people be back together in a very beautiful setting and to have interaction with other people and socialize.” says AbouAssaly.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday at 11:15 a.m.

This location serves lunch every Friday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility
Fire extinguished after explosion at Cedar Rapids ADM plant
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster

Latest News

After nearly three years, the Encore Cafe at the Marion Public Library is reopening
- clipped version
Winterset tornado.
Weekend marks one-year anniversary of Winterset, Vinton tornadoes
Emergency responders stand by at the Archer Daniels-Midland plant on the southwest side of...
Firefighting operations end at Cedar Rapids ADM plant, investigation ongoing
Corn empties from a truck.
Agricultural expert weighs in on ADM plant fire and its risks