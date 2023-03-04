Encore Café celebrates reopening at Marion Public Library

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

After nearly three years, Encore Café celebrated its reopening at the Marion Public Library.

Heritage Area Agency on Aging developed the Encore Café program back in 20-18.

The café and building was badly damaged in the 20-20 Derecho.

There’s also been setbacks with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The return of the senior dining site comes during a time of nutrition risk, higher costs and social isolation for older adults.

Tim Getty, the Nutrition Coordinator of Heritage Area Agency of Aging says “we’re just excited to celebrate and be open and offer these services again for the older adults in the Marion area and adults in eastern Iowa”

”It means a lot because a lot of times older adults say someone else needs this more than I do.”

One customer says it’s been hard after she lost her husband about a year ago... but decided to take the step to come out to this event.

Tanis Mueller says “you get lonely, you get lonely and so I came to these and Mike and I used to come to these because he liked to talk to people too.”

Nicolas AbouAssaly the mayor of Marion says that they continued to provide services with a drive thru option.

“but there was that socialization element that was missing, so that’s what we’re very excited about bringing back, having people be back together in a very beautiful setting and to have interaction with other people and socialize.” says AbouAssaly.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday at 11:15 a.m.

This location serves lunch every Friday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

