Dog gets adopted within hours after being found in trash bin, animal shelter says

Officials in Arizona say a dog named Dumpling has found her forever home after being abandoned.
Officials in Arizona say a dog named Dumpling has found her forever home after being abandoned.(Maricopa County Animal Shelter)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A dog that was found abandoned in a trash bin outside of an animal shelter in Arizona has been adopted.

On Thursday, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shared on social media that an employee found a pug in a trash bin near the shelter that morning. The worker said he thought someone was donating blankets but upon looking further he noticed a dog inside.

According to the shelter, the team made contact with the person who left the pup, but they ignored their requests and ultimately took off.

The shelter team named the pug Dumpling and said she was eating well once in their care while being happy, energetic and available to adopt.

“This pug pup immediately won over everyone’s hearts!” the shelter team shared.

Officials with the animal shelter updated their post just a few hours later sharing that Dumpling had found her new home after being adopted.

The team also reminded residents that there are plenty of resources to help with taking care of a pet and that animal neglect and abandonment are considered a felony.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

