Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine(KWQC)
By Danny Whiskeyman and Samson Kimani
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police Department was called Friday at 10:45 a.m. to Discovery Park for reports of a body found within the park boundaries.

When Muscatine Police arrived, they located the body of a dead man. Along with Muscatine Police, the Muscatine Sheriff’s office and Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the report and are a part of the investigation.

The identity of the dead man is being withheld pending further verification of his identity and notification to the family.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Sergeant Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922.

This is a developing story and we will update you both on-air and online as more information becomes available.

