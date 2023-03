DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Sixth-seeded Sioux Center got the better of the No. 4 Bobcats, winning 62-47 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Benton grabbed the early 3-0 lead on Zoey Junge’s three-pointer, but the Warriors kept Benton at arm’s length for most of the rest of the contest.

Senior Jenna Twedt led with a game-high 21 points.

