Area educators see increased demand for music therapists

During Iowa's music therapy week, educators are highlighting that increased need and the scholars who chose this career path.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa says the demand for physical and mental therapy continues to grow, and that includes music therapy.

Kirsten Nelson is one UI professor who knows firsthand how something as simple as a song can help a person heal. That’s why she pursued music therapy over 40 years ago.

“Everybody can think of a time when music has brought a smile to your face, or music has made you move and you want to dance, or you feel more energized to clean your house because you have a great playlist on,” Nelson said.

With advancements in therapeutic techniques, physical and mental illness evaluation, and musical instruments themselves, she’s not surprised the demand for music therapy has grown. According to the American Music Therapy Association, the demand for music therapy for adults in the U.S. has doubled in the last five years.

“We are now able to access different types of behaviors or abilities,” Nelson said. “Think about all the times you remember months of the year through a little rhyme.”

Abbey Dvorak, one of Nelson’s colleagues, has seen people of all ages improve their quality of life, gain more social experience, and build muscle mass by simply getting up and moving to the music.

“Music is a way that we can really connect to our experience and connect to other people and realize that we’re not alone in that moment,” Dvorak said.

Right now, the state of Iowa has just over 100 board-certified music therapists. These two educators chose to teach in order to help grow that number. And this week, during national Music Therapy Week, they want to encourage others to explore the profession as well.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

