3 Kansas City officers who were shot released from hospital(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three Kansas City police officers who were shot while serving a search warrant have been released from the hospital. The officers were shot Tuesday at a home where they served a federal warrant as part of a drug task force investigation. Kansas City police said Friday the officers were medically cleared to return home.

The shooting led to an 18-hour standoff that ended when a SWAT team entered the home and found 62-year-old Matthew Carrell dead. A coroner ruled that Carrell died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities say he was one of the targets of the investigation. A second man who surrendered during the standoff now faces drug charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

