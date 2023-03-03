Weekend marks one-year anniversary of Winterset, Vinton tornadoes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday will be one year since one of the strongest tornadoes on record in Iowa struck Winterset, with 12 others causing damage around the state.

The most prolific tornado-producing storm of the day on March 5, 2022, dropped five twisters across the state. The strongest was rated EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which categorizes tornadoes on a scale of EF-0 to EF-5 based on their damage. It stayed on the ground for nearly 71 miles across four counties, touching down near Macksburg and finally lifting after 94 minutes on the north side of Newton. Some of the worst damage along its path was seen in Winterset and Norwalk.

That tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 170 mph and a maximum width of 900 yards, or just over half a mile wide. Video from storm chasers showed a wedge-shaped tornado, with rapid and violent cloud motions associated with it.

Overall, six people were hurt and seven killed. Property damage was estimated at $223.1 million for all of the storms that day.

The same storm that produced the Winterset tornado later produced three additional tornadoes before weakening. An EF-2 tornado touched down just minutes after the EF-4 lifted, tracking across northeastern Jasper County and lifting about 17 miles later in far southwest Tama County. A shorter-tracked EF-2 began within five minutes of the last one, passing southeast of the Tama-Toledo area before dissipating.

The final tornado from that storm began at about 7:10 p.m. southwest of Garrison and tracked to the northeast, just outside of that city. It affected some rural properties before moving through the northwest side of Vinton, eventually lifting west of Urbana. It was rated EF-1 with estimated maximum wind speeds of 110 mph. It stayed on the ground for 14 miles, reaching a width of 400 yards.

The reason for this tornado outbreak was a seasonably-strong set of conditions that came together at the right time, in the right way. An area of low pressure strengthened as it moved across the state from southwest-to-northeast, with southerly winds ahead of it pulling in fairly moist air for early March. Some clearing ahead of the low and its associated cold front allowed temperatures to rise, further increasing the atmosphere’s instability. Coupled with a strong change in wind speed and direction with height (known technically as wind shear), the stage was set for severe weather.

It was also a fairly well-forecast event, with the Storm Prediction Center highlighting much of Iowa as being in an area of risk for severe storms as far as five days ahead of time. Communities had long periods of warning ahead of being threatened with tornadoes, with Vinton being praised by the National Weather Service for sounding their outdoor warning sirens three times ahead of that tornado’s impact there.

March isn’t the most common month for tornadoes in Iowa, but they are certainly possible. Either a stray one or two will happen in a year, or a small outbreak takes place in certain years. In 2022, for example, no additional tornadoes were observed in Iowa for the remainder of the month. Of course, some years also see no tornadoes in the state.

