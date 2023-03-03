Today’s system passes southeast, decent weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a pretty nice Friday across eastern Iowa. One thing we’ve been monitoring this week has been the progression of this system, which looks to safely pass to our southeast today into tonight. Plan on plenty of clouds around this morning, then some thinning of the clouds by this afternoon and especially this evening.

Can we make it the 4th nice weekend in a row? Probably! (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: A fourth decent weekend in a row appears highly likely as we look ahead. There’s a weak system that’ll bring some clouds overhead tomorrow and maybe a sprinkle or two in a few spots. For all practical purposes though, this should be a pretty good day with highs in the 40s. On Sunday, a somewhat stronger system develops to our west. You’ll notice the wind begin to increase by the afternoon at 20-30 mph, which will help push the temperatures to 50+ from Cedar Rapids and points south. This system also looks to bring us a chance of rain by Sunday evening.

A snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid Sunday evening, March 5th, 2023. (KCRG)

NEXT WEEK: A rain chance is in the offing for Monday as outlined by the image above, however, the rest of the week looks mainly quiet at this time, though temperatures do trend cooler over time. Plan on highs to fall to the 30s by the back half of next week.

