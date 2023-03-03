Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are currently on scene at an industrial facility in southwest Cedar Rapids after reports of an explosion.

Emergency crews responded to an ADM facility near the intersection of 60th Avenue at Willow Creek Drive in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officials said they received a report of a fire or an explosion at a silo at the ADM Dry Grind facility but are still working to determine what, if anything, has happened.

Officials said no injuries have been reported. They will remain on scene to investigate and monitor the situation.

