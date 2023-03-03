Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility

Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility
Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are currently on scene at an industrial facility in southwest Cedar Rapids after reports of an explosion.

Emergency crews responded to an ADM facility near the intersection of 60th Avenue at Willow Creek Drive in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officials said they received a report of a fire or an explosion at a silo at the ADM Dry Grind facility but are still working to determine what, if anything, has happened.

Officials said no injuries have been reported. They will remain on scene to investigate and monitor the situation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting
Curtis Padgett
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 murder case
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Insulin cap
What $35 cap means for insulin users
Victims identified in Linn County shooting
Victims in rural Linn County shooting identified
Education bill passes in Iowa senate
Education reform bill advances in Iowa senate
2007 cold case murder suspect "person of interest" in 2001 missing person case
2007 cold case murder suspect 'person of interest' in 2001 missing person case